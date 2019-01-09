Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two apples

Radulov sent out two assists -- one on the power play -- and went plus-2 in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Radulov continues his tear since the calendar flip, marking a point in his fourth straight game (one goal, seven assists). However, he was held without a shot on net for the first time this season, which is a troubling outcome for a 27-goal scorer last campaign. Even without the goal-scoring, if he can maintain the recent playmaking, fantasy owners should remain pleased.