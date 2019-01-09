Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two apples
Radulov sent out two assists -- one on the power play -- and went plus-2 in Tuesday's win over the Blues.
Radulov continues his tear since the calendar flip, marking a point in his fourth straight game (one goal, seven assists). However, he was held without a shot on net for the first time this season, which is a troubling outcome for a 27-goal scorer last campaign. Even without the goal-scoring, if he can maintain the recent playmaking, fantasy owners should remain pleased.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Bags goal in lopsided defeat•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Another multi-point performance•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lends big helping hand in win•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Deposits two goals in rout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Proves to be difference maker•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Mixed results in latest contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...