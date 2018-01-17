Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two more helpers

Radulov notched two power-play assists and took a minor penalty during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

Now up to five goals and eight assists through his past eight games, Radulov is locked in offensively. He's also returned to skating with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin in all situations, and the trio is now up to an elite 5.33 goals per 60 minutes for the campaign.

