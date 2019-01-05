Stars' Alexander Radulov: Another multi-point performance

Radulov picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.

He helped set up Tyler Seguin for both Dallas goals, giving Radulov 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) through 32 games -- including five multi-point efforts in his last 10 games. As long as the 32-year-old keeps working with Seguin on the Stars' top line and power-play unit, he'll remain a valuable fantasy asset.