Stars' Alexander Radulov: Another multi-point performance
Radulov picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.
He helped set up Tyler Seguin for both Dallas goals, giving Radulov 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) through 32 games -- including five multi-point efforts in his last 10 games. As long as the 32-year-old keeps working with Seguin on the Stars' top line and power-play unit, he'll remain a valuable fantasy asset.
