Radulov collected a pair of assists and added three shots and three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Radulov pushed his point streak to five games, assisting on goals by Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark. Radulov hasn't found the net since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, but he's still managed to contribute five assists in his four games since. The 34-year-old has 15 points in 23 playoff contests.