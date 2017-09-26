Stars' Alexander Radulov: Assumes top-line role
Radulov played the most minutes of any forward in Monday's preseason loss to Colorado. He was also a big part of the power play.
Radulov has been seeing minutes on a top line that features Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. If that role sticks, his value rises. Playing alongside some of the league's top talent would be a boon for Radulov owners. He should also benefit from time on the top power-play unit, which may get heavy use.
