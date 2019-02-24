Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back in action Sunday
Radulov (illness) will play in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Radulov missed Saturday's game due to an illness, but he's feeling better and will return to the top line with Tyler Seguin. The 32-year-old has been outstanding this campaign with 16 goals and 31 helpers in 50 games, and he's firing nearly three shots on net per contest. With the addition of Mats Zuccarello from the Rangers at right wing, Radulov may have more opportunities since the Stars can spread out their firepower.
