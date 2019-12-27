Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back in action

Radulov (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Radulov back in their lineups Saturday, as he was on a roll prior to missing two-games with a lower-body issue, racking up nine points during a six-game scoring streak. The 33-year-old is expected to skate on Dallas' top line and first power-play unit against Colorado.