Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back in action
Radulov (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
The Stars and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Radulov back in their lineups Saturday, as he was on a roll prior to missing two-games with a lower-body issue, racking up nine points during a six-game scoring streak. The 33-year-old is expected to skate on Dallas' top line and first power-play unit against Colorado.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back-to-back absences•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out against Florida•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Flexing scoring muscle•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point streak at four games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Earns assist Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.