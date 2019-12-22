Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back-to-back absences

Radulov (lower body) won't suit up in Sunday's home game versus the Flames, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Luckily for Radulov, the team will head into the holiday break, giving him an extra six days to recover ahead of Saturday's game against Colorado. In his stead, Justin Dowling is expected to continue to draw into the lineup on the fourth line.

