Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back-to-back absences
Radulov (lower body) won't suit up in Sunday's home game versus the Flames, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Luckily for Radulov, the team will head into the holiday break, giving him an extra six days to recover ahead of Saturday's game against Colorado. In his stead, Justin Dowling is expected to continue to draw into the lineup on the fourth line.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out against Florida•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Flexing scoring muscle•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point streak at four games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Earns assist Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Helps out in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.