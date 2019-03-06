Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back to work Thursday
Radulov participated in an optional practice Wednesday and will be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Radulov was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Rangers. The Russian was benched as a disciplinary measure for showing up late to practice. The 32-year-old logged 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 40 shots on goal in 13 games in February while averaging 20:07 of ice time and 2:44 of power-play ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...