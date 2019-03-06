Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back to work Thursday

Radulov participated in an optional practice Wednesday and will be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Radulov was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Rangers. The Russian was benched as a disciplinary measure for showing up late to practice. The 32-year-old logged 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 40 shots on goal in 13 games in February while averaging 20:07 of ice time and 2:44 of power-play ice time.