Stars' Alexander Radulov: Bags goal in lopsided defeat

Radulov scored his team's lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, Radulov opened the scoring early in the middle frame, putting home just his fourth power-play marker of the season. That would be it for the Stars in this one. Despite the goal, the Russian winger finished Sunday's contest a minus-2. He's been hot of late with eight points over his last five games.