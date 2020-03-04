Stars' Alexander Radulov: Bags power-play assist

Radulov recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Radulov has three assists in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Russian winger is up to 34 points, 127 shots and 46 PIM in 59 contests this year. He's going to fall short of his 72-point output from the last two campaigns -- Radulov could still record his fifth 40-point season.