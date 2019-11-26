Stars' Alexander Radulov: Big night on power play
Radulov scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas. He also tied for the team lead with five shots.
Radulov's two power-play goals bookended the scoring in Monday's game. He opened the scoring midway through the first period, then capped things off midway through the final frame. The goals were Radulov's seventh and eighth of the season and his three points represented his first multi-point outing in November. It's been an inconsistent season for Radulov, who had 72 points in each of the previous two seasons.
