Stars' Alexander Radulov: Can't get anything going

Radulov finished Saturday's 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh with three shots on net.

Radulov was a minus-1 in the loss. It's been a struggle for the 33-year-old in the early going of 2019-20, with four points in 13 games. On the heels of back-to-back 72-point campaigns, the Russian-born winger is falling well short of expectations.

