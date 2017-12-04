Stars' Alexander Radulov: Chips in two assists

Radulov bagged a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-2 rout of Colorado.

Radulov's debut season in Big D continues to go well, as the former KHL star is now up to 25 points in 27 games. He's averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time and has a plum role next to stars Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, both at even strength and on the power play, so Radulov isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.

