Radulov scored a pair of power-play goals on four shots and had two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado in Game 7.

Radulov opened the scoring just 2:39 into the game, pouncing on a loose puck in front for his sixth goal of the postseason. His second goal of the game came midway through the third period on a deflection of John Klingberg's point shot. They were the first two power-play tallies of the postseason for the 34-year-old, who has 11 points in 16 games.