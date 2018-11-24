Stars' Alexander Radulov: Continues to thrill

Radulov registered a pair of assists to complement a game-high seven shots Friday in a 6-4 home win over the Senators.

Radulov has produced three goals and four assists in six games following his return from a lower-body injury. Even though he didn't score in the latest contest, the two apples were welcomed by his fantasy owners, with the heavy shot volume likely factoring in as well. Radulov is on pace for 44 goals and 55 assists in just 72 games.