Radulov (lower body) won't play Saturday against Florida, but he could be an option for Sunday's rematch with the Panthers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Radulov will miss a fifth straight game Saturday, but he's clearly on the verge of returning. The veteran winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been highly productive when healthy, having picked up 12 points through 11 contests.