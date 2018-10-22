Stars' Alexander Radulov: Could play Tuesday

Radulov (lower body) could play Tuesday versus the Kings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jim Montgomery suggested the Russian winger could be available for tomorrow's contest after missing Friday's game with what is being called a lower-body injury. Prior to departing the lineup, Radulov had been red hot with 10 points in six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories