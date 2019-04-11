Stars' Alexander Radulov: Credited with goal

Radulov was awarded the Stars' second goal of Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Nashville.

The league obviously determined that Radulov tipped the shot from the point by Miro Heiskanen, stealing a two-goal performance away from the rookie. With the tally, the 32-year-old Radulov extended his point streak to nine games, in which he racked up six goals and seven helpers.

More News
Our Latest Stories