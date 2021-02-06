Radulov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Radulov will be available for Sunday's clash with Chicago. If Radulov's unable to go, Ty Dellandrea will likely draw into the lineup versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Piles up trio of assists•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Two-point effort against Jackets•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Helps out on go-ahead goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three-point burst Friday•