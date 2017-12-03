Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers in the clutch against Chicago
Radulov opened the scoring and netted the shootout winner Saturday against the Blackhawks.
Radulov continues to play a key role for Dallas and is now up to 23 points in 26 contests. The top-line winger has aided fantasy goers with 22 PIM and strong power-play production, making him an all-around fantasy stud. Keep him rolling, as Radulov has been everything the Stars could have hoped for and then some.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores two points in victory•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scoring at near point-per-game pace•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Stretches point streak to nine•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores lone goal in 5-1 loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pads hot streak with helper Saturday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Surging with new club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...