Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers in the clutch against Chicago

Radulov opened the scoring and netted the shootout winner Saturday against the Blackhawks.

Radulov continues to play a key role for Dallas and is now up to 23 points in 26 contests. The top-line winger has aided fantasy goers with 22 PIM and strong power-play production, making him an all-around fantasy stud. Keep him rolling, as Radulov has been everything the Stars could have hoped for and then some.