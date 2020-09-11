Radulov scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Radulov struck just 31 seconds into overtime to give the Stars a win and a 2-1 series lead. He went plus-2 and added three hits in the game. The Russian winger is up to eight goals, 12 points, 36 shots and 29 hits through 19 playoff outings.