Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers two assists

Radulov posted two assists, one on the power play, as well as three shots and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Radulov has five goals and four helpers over 10 playoff appearances, taking 42 shots in that span. Radulov spent Wednesday's contest on the second line with Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz, as coach Jim Montgomery shuffled the lines to help the Stars tie the series at two games apiece.