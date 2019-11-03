Stars' Alexander Radulov: Dents twine on power play
Radulov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Radulov's marker on the man advantage opened the scoring at 15:24 of the first period. The Russian winger is beginning to find his groove, with five goals and nine points in 16 games. However, all of those points have come in just four contests, so Radulov is a bit of a boom-or-bust play for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.