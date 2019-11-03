Stars' Alexander Radulov: Dents twine on power play

Radulov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Radulov's marker on the man advantage opened the scoring at 15:24 of the first period. The Russian winger is beginning to find his groove, with five goals and nine points in 16 games. However, all of those points have come in just four contests, so Radulov is a bit of a boom-or-bust play for DFS purposes.