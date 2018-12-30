Stars' Alexander Radulov: Deposits two goals in rout

Radulov registered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Red Wings.

Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin may be in the doghouse, but Radulov -- who completes the top line -- isn't giving team brass any reason to complain. The Russian is up to 13 goals and 18 assists through 29 games to qualify as the only Stars player eclipsing a point-per-game average ahead of the new year.