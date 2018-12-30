Stars' Alexander Radulov: Deposits two goals in rout
Radulov registered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin may be in the doghouse, but Radulov -- who completes the top line -- isn't giving team brass any reason to complain. The Russian is up to 13 goals and 18 assists through 29 games to qualify as the only Stars player eclipsing a point-per-game average ahead of the new year.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Proves to be difference maker•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Mixed results in latest contest•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winner•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Continues to thrill•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Snags helper•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Dazzles with three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...