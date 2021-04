Radulov will undergo core muscle surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Radulov was limited to just 11 games this campaign due to his nagging core muscle injury, but he was highly productive over that span, racking up four goals and 12 points. Radulov is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2021-22 season, but he'll be 35 years old at that point, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to form following his surgery.