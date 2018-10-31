Stars' Alexander Radulov: Doubtful for Thursday
Radulov (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Toronto, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Radulov scored a goal while logging 21:04 of ice time in his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Canadiens, but he must have aggravated the lower-body injury that had kept him out of Dallas' previous four games in the process. The Stars will likely proceed with caution to avoid having this turn into a season-long issue for Radulov, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit for a few more games in order to get back to 100 percent.
