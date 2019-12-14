Stars' Alexander Radulov: Earns assist Friday
Radulov collected an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Radulov set up the opening goal by Taylor Fedun in the first period. Radulov has a goal and three helpers over his modest three-game point streak. For the season, the Russian winger is up to 19 points, 85 shots and a plus-9 rating in 32 appearances.
