Stars' Alexander Radulov: Earns assist Friday

Radulov collected an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Radulov set up the opening goal by Taylor Fedun in the first period. Radulov has a goal and three helpers over his modest three-game point streak. For the season, the Russian winger is up to 19 points, 85 shots and a plus-9 rating in 32 appearances.

