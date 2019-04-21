Stars' Alexander Radulov: Elevating game to special heights
Radulov scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 5. The Stars now lead the Predators 3-2 in the series.
His second stood up as the winner. Stars' head coach Craig Berube has coined the Radulov - Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin line the resurrection of the explosive Legion of Doom from Philly back in the 90s. That trio -- Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Mikael Renburg -- were feared for their speed, size and skill. And they had an uncanny sense of where each other was on the ice. That pretty much sums up Radulov's line. He now has four goals and five points in five games this series and is riding a three-game, four-point streak.
