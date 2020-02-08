Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Exits early Friday

Radulov exited Friday's game against the Wild with an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Radulov collided with a teammate late in the second period and didn't play at all in the third. The Russian winger would need a quick turnaround to be ready for Saturday's road game in St. Louis. He can likely be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories