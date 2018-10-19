Stars' Alexander Radulov: Expected to sit Friday
Radulov is considered a game-time decision Friday due to an injury, but he's expected to miss the contest, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Radulov absence would be a significant one, as the veteran winger has gotten off to a hot start with four goals and two assists through the first six contests this season. Official word may not come down the pipe until pregame warmups, but Roope Hintz is slated to skate on the top line Friday if Radulov indeed sits out.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Held in check by Devils•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in every game so far•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Stacks up four points•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point per game during preseason•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores two in win•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...