Stars' Alexander Radulov: Expected to sit Friday

Radulov is considered a game-time decision Friday due to an injury, but he's expected to miss the contest, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Radulov absence would be a significant one, as the veteran winger has gotten off to a hot start with four goals and two assists through the first six contests this season. Official word may not come down the pipe until pregame warmups, but Roope Hintz is slated to skate on the top line Friday if Radulov indeed sits out.