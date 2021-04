Radulov (lower body) is expected to skate with the Stars' taxi squad Saturday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Radulov hasn't played since March 18 due to a lower-body injury. Getting back on the ice with the taxi squad is clearly a step in the right direction for the veteran winger, but he still remains without a timetable for his return to game action. Radulov has been limited to 12 points in 11 games this campaign due to various injuries.