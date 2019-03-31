Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games

Radulov found twine with the equalizing tally in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Radulov is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span. He's potted a goal in each of his last three appearances, and is up to 66 points (27 tallies, 39 helpers) in 67 games. His five shots Saturday also put him at 201 for the year, the second straight season he's topped 200 pucks on goal.