Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's rout
Radulov scored two goals, one on the power play, while adding an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.
He extended his point streak to eight games in the rout, and Radulov now has six goals, nine assists and a plus-8 rating over that red-hot stretch. The 31-year-old is entrenched on the top line and top power-play unit for the Stars, and he's been a big part of the team's recent surge up the standings in the Central Division.
