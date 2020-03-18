Stars' Alexander Radulov: Feeling healthy again
Radulov has made a full recovery from the illness that forced him to miss the Stars' final two games before the NHL suspended its season last week, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to DeFranks, the Stars sent Radulov in for COVID-19 testing as a precaution, with the results returning negative. Radulov will presumably reclaim a regular spot on the Stars' second or third line once the NHL resumes play.
