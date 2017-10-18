Stars' Alexander Radulov: Finds empty net for first goal

Radulov collected an empty-net goal Tuesday, sealing a 3-1 home win over the Coyotes.

This was the feisty Russian's first career tally with the Stars, but he'd added a pair of helpers over five games heading into the contest. Radulov is in prime position to succeed for his fantasy owners, as he has a top-line, power-play assignment with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, who rank among the top forwards in the entire league.