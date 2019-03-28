Stars' Alexander Radulov: Finds twine with man advantage
Radulov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
The goal gives Radulov 25 tallies and 64 points in 65 games, the best scoring rate of his career. The Russian winger is just two goals shy of matching the career-high 27 he posted last season. He's accumulated 13 points (eight goals, five helpers) over 12 appearances in March.
