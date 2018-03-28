Stars' Alexander Radulov: Fires home OT winner Tuesday

Radulov scored the game-winner 40 seconds into overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

He also added a power-play assist in the second period while taking a team-high seven shots and finishing the evening with a plus-1 rating. Dallas' recent slump has nearly extinguished the team's playoff chances, but it can't be laid at Radulov's feet -- the 31-year-old has six goals and 14 points in his last 17 games and he continues to put together a career-best NHL campaign.