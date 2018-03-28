Stars' Alexander Radulov: Fires home OT winner Tuesday
Radulov scored the game-winner 40 seconds into overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
He also added a power-play assist in the second period while taking a team-high seven shots and finishing the evening with a plus-1 rating. Dallas' recent slump has nearly extinguished the team's playoff chances, but it can't be laid at Radulov's feet -- the 31-year-old has six goals and 14 points in his last 17 games and he continues to put together a career-best NHL campaign.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Tallies goal, helper Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in four of last five•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: First multi-point game in nine games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point night against Wild•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's rout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two more helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...