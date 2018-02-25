Stars' Alexander Radulov: First multi-point game in nine games
Radulov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.
It was his first multi-point effort in nine games. The points give Radulov 56 on the season -- that's just two from equalling his career best set in Nashville a decade ago. Seventy-plus points are in the cards for this sniping winger. Use him well.
