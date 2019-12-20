Stars' Alexander Radulov: Flexing scoring muscle

Radulov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

And with that, Radulov stretched his streak to six games and nine points (two goals, seven assists). After a sluggish start, the talented winger is starting to flex his scoring muscles. The window may be closing to get him at a reasonable price point in a trade, but you never know until you try. Radulov has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 35 games.