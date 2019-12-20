Stars' Alexander Radulov: Flexing scoring muscle
Radulov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
And with that, Radulov stretched his streak to six games and nine points (two goals, seven assists). After a sluggish start, the talented winger is starting to flex his scoring muscles. The window may be closing to get him at a reasonable price point in a trade, but you never know until you try. Radulov has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 35 games.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point streak at four games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Earns assist Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Helps out in win•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to scratch•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting as healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.