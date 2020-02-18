Stars' Alexander Radulov: Game-time call Wednesday

Radulov (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Coyotes on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Radulov missed four of the last five games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was struggling with just two goals in his last 11 contests. Despite his recent slump, the Russian should still get over the 20-goal mark for the third straight year. In order to suit up, Radulov will need to be activated off injured reserve.