Stars' Alexander Radulov: Game-time decision Tuesday

Radulov (lower body) will be a game-time call against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

While it's not an official determination, Radulov did skate on the top line with Tyler Seguin at practice Monday. If the winger -- who has missed the last four games due to his lower-body problem -- is unable to suit up Tuesday, Valeri Nichushkin or Justin Dowling would likely slot into the lineup.