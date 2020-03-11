Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Game-time decision

Radulov (illness) will be a game-time call for Thursday's clash with the Panthers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Radulov is still working his way back from a bug and he will likely be reevaluated once he gets another night of rest under the belt. The veteran winger seems a good bet to play Saturday if he's ultimately ruled out for Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories