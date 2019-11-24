Stars' Alexander Radulov: Garners helper in shootout win
Radulov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
The helper ended a three-game pointless skid for the winger. Radulov has 12 points in 24 contests this season, far lower than his back-to-back 72-point campaigns. Radulov has added 24 PIM and 60 shots while skating to a plus-9 rating.
