Radulov notched a power-play assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Radulov's assist came on the first NHL goal for Ty Dellandrea as part of a four-goal third period for the Stars. Through four contests, Radulov has two goals, two assists, six shots on net and a plus-3 rating. He's expected to work in a top-six role with a healthy amount of power-play time -- fantasy managers will want to make room in their lineups for the 34-year-old winger.