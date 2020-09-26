Radulov produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.
Radulov had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's first-period tally. It was encouraging to see Radulov active after he couldn't finish Wednesday's Game 3 after crashing into the boards. The Russian winger has collected eight goals, 10 assists, 46 shots and 44 hits through 25 contests.
