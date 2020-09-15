Radulov posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Radulov earned the primary assist on Jamie Benn's third-period goal, which sparked the Stars' comeback. The 34-year-old Radulov is riding a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists. He's managed eight tallies, six helpers and 38 shots on net in 21 contests overall.