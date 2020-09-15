Radulov posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Radulov earned the primary assist on Jamie Benn's third-period goal, which sparked the Stars' comeback. The 34-year-old Radulov is riding a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists. He's managed eight tallies, six helpers and 38 shots on net in 21 contests overall.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Helps out on power play•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers quickly in overtime•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Connects twice with man advantage•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Stays hot with two points•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three points in Game 1 win•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Hero in overtime•