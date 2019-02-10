Stars' Alexander Radulov: Goal monkey off his back
Radulov scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
It was his first goal in 12 games (six assists). Radulov is chugging along at a point-per-game pace (44 in 45) despite this recent slump. The goal monkey is off his back. Hopefully it's a sign of a nice streak coming up.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to benching•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up lone goal in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two apples•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Bags goal in lopsided defeat•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Another multi-point performance•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lends big helping hand in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...