Stars' Alexander Radulov: Goal monkey off his back

Radulov scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

It was his first goal in 12 games (six assists). Radulov is chugging along at a point-per-game pace (44 in 45) despite this recent slump. The goal monkey is off his back. Hopefully it's a sign of a nice streak coming up.

