According to coach Rick Bowness, Radulov (undisclosed) is "fine" ahead of Friday's Game 4 against the Lightning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Radulov exited Wednesday's Game 3 late in the third period after crashing into the boards while attempting to hit Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman, but it sounds like he was able to avoid picking up an injury during his awkward tumble. The 34-year-old winger, who's notched three helpers through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals, is expected to skate on Dallas' top line and first power-play unit Friday.