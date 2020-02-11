Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go Tuesday

Radulov (upper body) plans to play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Following a one-game absence, Radulov will return to the Stars' lineup and figures to play a prominent role for the hosts Tuesday night. He's only found the scoresheet three times in his previous 10 games, so expect a motivated Radulov to hit the ice in this one. For his career, the winger has three points against Carolina across six appearances.